LÖVE
Hi there! LÖVE is an *awesome* framework you can use to make 2D games in Lua. It's free, open-source, and works on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Android and iOS.
Open Source
LÖVE is licensed under the liberal zlib/libpng license. This means that:
- It costs nothing.
- You can use it freely for commercial purposes with no limitations.
The source can be found on Bitbucket.
Community
If you get stuck, many friendly people are ready to help you at the forums. Be warned, however, that it sometimes gets too friendly.
People also post their games and projects on the forums, so it's a nice way of exploring what LÖVE can do. Or at least what people choose to use it for.
There is also an IRC channel #[email protected] and a Discord server
Examples
It’s pretty easy to get started with LÖVE, just check out these code snippets.
- Drawing text
function love.draw()
love.graphics.print("Hello World!", 400, 300)
end
- Drawing an image
function love.load()
whale = love.graphics.newImage("whale.png")
end
function love.draw()
love.graphics.draw(whale, 300, 200)
end
- Playing a sound
function love.load()
sound = love.audio.newSource("music.ogg", "stream")
love.audio.play(sound)
end
Check out some more tutorials on the wiki.
Games
LÖVE has been used for commercial projects, game jams, prototyping, and everything in between. Here are a few examples.